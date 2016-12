Burgh man Darrell Short parted with his beard in a fundraising shave for Cancer Research UK in January 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The sponsored event in the White Swan pub added to a raffle and disco that raised around £700.

Darrell had been growing his beard since he returned from America a year earlier but he decided that it was time to shed the facial hair for a good cause and the deed was done by Cathy Miller as pub regulars cheered them on.