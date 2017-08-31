Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Community sports day proved a hit

Youngsters racing as part of a community sports day in Little Steeping 10 years ago. EMN-170824-143346001
Pictured are youngsters having fun at a community summer sports day in Little Steeping.

Games of rounders, five-a-side, penalty shootouts, races and other sports were played.

The oldest player was Charlie Johnson, 75, with the youngest aged 10.