RECENT NOSTALGIA: Community sports day proved a hit

Pictured are youngsters having fun at a community summer sports day in Little Steeping.
Games of rounders, five-a-side, penalty shootouts, races and other sports were played.
The oldest player was Charlie Johnson, 75, with the youngest aged 10.
