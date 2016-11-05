RECENT NOSTALGIA: Children’s lesson in creepy crawlies

Science week at Skegness Junior School back in December 2003 saw John Conlan from Animal Antics pay a visit with a few creatures that tested the pupils’ willingness to handle creepy crawlies, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

His subject was the rain forest and he introduced the youngsters to snakes, giant cockroaches, huge millipedes and Montana – a Red Tailed Buzzard from North America.

John explained the vital role that rain forests play and the equally vital job that cockroaches play in keeping the forest floor clean from decaying leaf and animal matter. He went on to describe the life in the different levels of the forest from ground to the treetops.

In this photo the pupils were enthralled at the size of these millipedes but not too keen about the fact that they were heading their way!