RECENT NOSTALGIA: Children’s creepy crawly Christmas

It was a creepy crawly Christmas show at the Wainfleet Magdalen School in December 2003, remembers photograph Ben Hardaker.

The pupils had been studying insects and the smaller varieties of British wildlife as part of the school curriculum.

Their production in the school hall brought it all to life for parents and friends and gave the children a chance to vent their creativity with crickets, spiders, ladybirds and other assorted creepy crawlies all featuring in the special production.

In the photo big red bugs and black outfits plus a few more crickets made up the cast for their yuletide production.