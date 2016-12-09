RECENT NOSTALGIA: Certificates presented to school staff

In 2003 schools in the Skegness area ran a pilot scheme by Cambridge Education Associates called Teaching for Learning, photographer Ben Hardaker remembers.

The scheme involved Seathorne School, Wainfleet Magdalen School, and Richmond School.

The programme included features designed to increase the motivation of staff and pupils, improve the quality of teaching and so raise standards with modules to include interactive training and follow up activities.

Cambridge Education Associates challenged the then current practises by stimulating thought and enhance teaching effectiveness through the development of a consistent style of teaching practise.

Staff at Skegness Richmond School completed their five-month course in February 2004 and all were presented with certificates from Cambridge Education Associates.

Skegness Richmond School staff are pictured after the presentation of certificates.