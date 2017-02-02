RECENT NOSTALGIA: Celebrations after crunch Euros win

At the end of the longest day in 2004 began the long night of celebration as England beat Croatia 4-2 in the group decider of Group B in Euro 2004, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

These fans were out and about in Skegness to shout the national team’s praises and were caught on camera as they drove past the clock tower.

France had beaten England 2-1, then England went on to beat Switzerland 3-0 and Croatia 4-2 and the games were memorable due to the scoring ability of the then 18-year-old Wayne Rooney who was to make his mark on English soccer.

In the end France won the group and England were runners up so the celebrations were short lived.