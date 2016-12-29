RECENT NOSTALGIA: Burgh presented with league trophy

Burgh Cricket Club won the East Lindsey Indoor Cricket league with eight wins from eight games putting Skegness into the runner up position with seven games to their credit, remembers photograph Ben Hardaker.

The trophies were awarded at the Earl of Scarbrough Sports Centre in March 2004 as the player of the year winners were announced by league organiser Ivan Block.

Nick Buckley from Skegness won the young player of the year trophy scoring 139 runs at 46.33 putting him 10th in the list of highest run makers. He had an economy rate of 6.70 runs per over (95 runs off 14.1 overs) and took eight wickets (joint-2nd in those statistics).

In the senior player of the year awards there were several contenders. Julian Miles, from Partney, Anthony Marston (Ringers) and Terry Wilkinson, from Burgh, were all considered but the final choice was between Wade McCall from Skegness and Trevor Brookes from Burgh.

Wade played every game and scored 227 runs but he was topped by Trevor Brookes on 246 runs – an opening batsman and wicket keeper who had also played every game for his club and scored at least 25 runs in every innings, taking a number of spectacular catches behind the stumps.

Burgh Cricket Club players and their captain Paul Wilkinson are pictured collecting the league trophy from Matthew Parkins (centre) the assistant manager at the Earl of Scarbrough Sports Centre.