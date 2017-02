Schools from around the district attended the annual schools six-a-side soccer and netball tournament held at the Magdalen School, in Wainfleet, in June 2004, writes photographer Ben Hardaker.

Pictured are Burgh School’s winning six-a-side soccer team (large school).

They were Conor Marshall, Daniel Howard, Ryan O’Loughlin, Daniel Butler, Kyle Chadwick, and Sam Kinning.