RECENT NOSTALGIA: Brownies present money from show

Burgh Brownies’ Christmas 2003 show was a big success and it raised £200 that was shared between the BBC Children in Need appeal and the RSPCA, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

The girls put on a variety performance of pop music look-alikes and they presented the money in January 2004 after a showing of the DVD filmed at their show.

Maria Reeves (centre back) collected the money on behalf of the RSPCA and Brownie leader Jean Harrison (back right) is pictured with Pudsey and the cheque that was sent to the BBC’s appeal. In return Maria brought along a certificate of merit to thank the girls for helping the RSPCA.