RECENT NOSTALGIA: Bishop opens hospitality facilities at Winthorpe

Bishop John Saxbee opened the new hospitality facilities at St Mary’s Church, Winthorpe, 10 years ago.

The new suite features a bereavement centre, offering people a comforting and relaxing room.

There was a new prayer corner where a candle may be lit and a prayer offered in memory of a loved one.

A toilet had also been installed in the church.

The work had cost £95,000, which was donated mainly by local businesses and people.

The facilities were opened during the flower festival. Each of the flower arrangements at the festival were dedicated to the memory of loved ones.