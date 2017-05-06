RECENT NOSTALGIA: Band bids fond farewell to Les

Skegness Silver Band said farewell to the oldest and longest-serving member, Les Stacey, 10 years ago.

Mr Stacey, 88, of Skegness, joined the silver band in the early 1950s and would be dearly missed by fellow bandmembers, The Standard wrote.

Committee member Carol Oliver said: “We are all going to miss him a lot. He has had a great influence on the band, and especially with younger members.”

A small party was held during the band’s practice that week, where Mr Stacey was presented with brass band CDs and a cup. He was also presented with a cake, to celebrate his birthday.