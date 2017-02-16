RECENT NOSTALGIA: Awards night for town football club

Skegness Town FC’s annual awards night in 2004 at the Lilywhites Club is pictured here, writes photographer Ben Hardaker.

From the left (standing) are Jason Smith (under 18s joint manager), Elisio Lima (new first team manager), Allan Gray (reserves joint manager), Richard Harris (reserves player of the year), Paul Butler (reserves player of the year runner up), Martin Jackson (first team chairman’s award), a mystery supporter who gatecrashed the photo, Joe Palin (under 18 player of the year) and Mark Hallam (under 18s joint manager).

Kneeling are Richard Whittam (reserves joint manager), Nigel West (chairman), John Douglas (joint chairman’s award), and Mitchell Tipper (under 18s goal of the season).