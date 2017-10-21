RECENT NOSTALGIA: Awards for Spilsby learners

Here we turn the clock back 10 years to Spilsby King Edward VI Humanities College’s annual awards night, 2007.
Pictured are some key stage four pupils with their prizes.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know?
Here we turn the clock back 10 years to Spilsby King Edward VI Humanities College’s annual awards night, 2007.
Pictured are some key stage four pupils with their prizes.
Can you spot yourself or someone you know?
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.