RECENT NOSTALGIA: Awards for Spilsby learners

Spilsby King Edward VI Humanities College in 2007.
Here we turn the clock back 10 years to Spilsby King Edward VI Humanities College’s annual awards night, 2007.

Pictured are some key stage four pupils with their prizes.

Can you spot yourself or someone you know?