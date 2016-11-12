Search

RECENT NOSTALGIA: Aspiring cooks cook up gold awards

Students of cookery at the Skegness First College in December 2003.

Students of cookery at the Skegness First College completed their gold award course in December 2003 when they prepared and served a three-course meal for parents at the new Bellamy’s restaurant in North Parade, Skegness, remembers photographer Ben Hardaker.

