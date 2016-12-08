RECENT NOSTALGIA: Army cadets honoured at ceremony

Cadets at the Skegness detachment of the Army Cadet Force learned who had received the trophies for the previous training year at the annual awards ceremony in February 2004.

Lt Col Matt Limb, the commanding officer from 165 Port Regiment, conducted the inspection and presented the trophies.

The best turned out cadet was Cpl Anthony Davison while the best recruit award went to Cadet Craig Gravener.

For his attendance record Lance Cpl Mark Hewes received the accolade and the final award went to Lance Cpl Alan Woods as the best cadet of 2003.

The line up: Cadet Craig Gravener, Lance Cpl Alan Woods, detachment OC Sgt Maj Jamie Nisbet, Lt Col Matt Limb, Lance Cpl Mark Hewes, and Cpl Anthony Davison.