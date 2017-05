The annual Friskney sponsored walk and ride raised £300 for Friskney Church and the Boston Cancer and Leukaemia Research fund at Pilgrim Hospital in 2007.

The event had been held annually for more than 20 years and began with parishioners walking the boundary of the parish to ensure that land had not been taken.

The entrants could complete the route on foot, bike or horse and had a choice of a five, 10 or 15 mile circuit.