Ten years ago this week The Standard previewed the Skegness Co-op Theatre Arts Group’s upcoming performance of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

The show was to be staged at The Embassy Theatre the following month.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a musical based on the comedies of the ancient playwright, Plautus, and tells the story of a slave named Pseudolus and his attempts to win his freedom.