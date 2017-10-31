Reassurance over future of Skegness Hospital

Campaigners are breathing a sigh of relief after it was confirmed there are no plans to close Skegness Hospital.

Concern has been raised by Skegness Hospital Watch regarding the future of local services in plans by the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP).

John Turner, Senior Responsible Officer for the STP, went along to the Trust’s recent meeting at the Crown Hotel to reassure members.

Judi Gaskell, secretary of Skegness Hospital Watch, said: “Mr Turner said that he supports local community hospital services and we were told the way forward is ‘emphasis on local care’.

“Talk of a new hospital was discussed as this worried everyone living and working in and around Skegness.

“The way forward suggested was that the main hospitals would provide only acute services relieving them of routine minor operations which would be performed at a more local level.”

Mr Turner said: “I was really pleased to be invited to the recent Skegness Hospital Watch meeting and enjoyed meeting the group’s members, and discussing concerns and ambitions for health services in the local area.

“I am grateful for everybody’s attendance and found the discussions very helpful in understanding the views and experiences of some of the local residents. I shall look forward to continuing our conversation with the group in the New Year.”