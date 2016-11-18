READER PICTURE: Getting ‘Bob’ ready for the winter

This photograph was submitted to The Standard by Rodney Martin of Skegness’ Village Church Farm museum.

It shows ‘Bob the traction engine’ being prepared for winter to ensure he will be up-and-running for the 2017 season.

“Just one of the many jobs undertaken throughout the winter period,” said Rodney.

Bob was built in 1892 and exported to Tasmania, along with seven of his brothers, in February of the same year.

He was bought by the Museum of Lincolnshire Life and returned to England for restoration in 1988.

Send your photos to stephen.stray@jpress.co.uk