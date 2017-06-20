Raising roof in Spilsby after organ restoration

Organists are set to raise the roof at a Spilsby church to celebrate the restoration of an historic organ with a special musical weekend.

The William Hill organ in St James Parish Church was recently renovated and to mark this the organist laureate of Lincoln Cathedral, Colin Walsh, will be giving a recital there later this month.

William Hill – one of this country’s community of renowned organ builders - was born in Spilsby in 1789 and died in 1870. A stained glass window in the south aisle of the church is dedicated to him. He inherited his father-in-law’s workshop in St Pancras, London, where his sons joined him later.

Spilsby’s organ was built by William Hill in 1840 for the west gallery of St James – the parish church of the Hill family.

It was a one-manual instrument, which his firm enlarged to two manuals (by adding a Swell) in 1866.

In 1879, following the Victorian rebuilding of the church, the Hill company moved the instrument to its present position on the south side of the chancel.

The restoration was undertaken by Chris Hind of Aistrup and Hind of Lincoln.

Colin Walsh will play the organ at the church on Friday, June 30, at 7pm.

Then on Saturday, July 1, there will be a Music! Music! Music! event featuring organ recitals, trumpet, ukulele, hand bells, choirs and floral displays from 10am to 4pm.

On Sunday, July 2, there will be a Family Service at 10am and the church will be open from 11am to 3pm with musicians playing every half hour and the bells rung at 3pm.

The Greenwood Quire will sing Evensong at 4pm.