Raising hundreds for Macmillan

More than £400 was raised at a Macmillan coffee morning in Burgh Le Marsh.

At Dobson’s Mill and Heritage Centre, in Burgh le Marsh, a coffee morning for Macmillan and raffle proved very popular.

In the afternoon, local band Salamander and duo Nightshade performed in celebration of Lincolnshire Day.

There was a large variety of stalls for visitors to browse, and the Linx Radio bus made an appearance.

Town crier Steve O’Dare, who was appointed earlier this year, was also in attendance.

The total amount raised for Macmillan was £430.

There was also lots going on to celebrate Lincolnshire Day.

The Lincolnshire flag was proudly on show in the Reading and Development Centre, at the Old School House.

There was a selection of Lincolshire food, donated by RC Holmes butchers, of the High Street.

