Pupils reduce speeding drivers to tears in Ingoldmells

Youngsters at a primary school near Skegness have been delivering a lesson in road safety to motorists flouting the speed limit.

Key Stage One puils at Ingoldmells Academy, in Simpson Court, were joined by PCSO Nic Whitwham recently to learn more about road safety.

The powerful message on these letters, such as ‘why were you driving so fast, you could have killed me?’ has reduced a few motorists to tears PSCO Whitwham

PSCO Whitwham spent time with pupils in the classroom, and discussed what the children would like to say to speeding motorists.

Youngsters then composed letters, and made banners and posters to put across the message to drivers that they should stick to the 30mph speed limit through the village.

Paula Maycock, headteacher at the school, said: “Our pupils, along with members of the police force, went one step further and shared this important message with people driving through the village of Ingoldmells.”

The aim was to make motorists more aware of the speed they were travelling, and the consequences speeding could have if a child were to be hit by a vehicle.

With the help of PCSO Whitwham, youngsters were able to hand out letters to motorists who were travelling over the speed limit.

PSCO Whitwham said: “The powerful message on these letters, such as ‘why were you driving so fast, you could have killed me?’ has reduced a few motorists to tears and has certainly given them food for thought.”

A police spokesman said that letters were given to speeding motorists, but as they were just over the speed limit, only words of advice were given to those stopped.

“The school promotes safety as part of its curriculum, whether it be keeping safe in water or on the road. This exercise has been used as a way to teach children, and also shame motorists.”

Mrs Maycock said: “It is all about building children’s awareness.”