Pupils make plea over safety fears outside Skegness school

Pupils in Skegness who experienced the trauma of witnessing an accident have reached out to the community to make the area near their school gates safer.

Four hundred and 50 children put pen to paper to design posters with a strong message after the incident on Richmond Drive earlier this year which resulted in a motorist being in collision with a tree.

A winning poster slogan has been designed with a simple message to drivers dropping children off at The Richmond School to avoid the zig-zag area in front of the school – ‘No Stopping - No Excuses’,

Although the cause of the collision is unknown, mum Hayley Simpkins spoke of typical chaos outside the gates in the mornings which has enraged motorists and residents near schools across Skegness on a regular basis for years.

She said: “People park on the zig-zag lines outside school where cars should not stop. People will swing in and then other motorists have to slow down to get round and it gets dangerous.

“The accident happened at drop off time in the morning and children saw it and were very traumatised by it.

“We got to thinking ‘what if a car hit a child?’.

“A group of parents got together and launched a campaign and we decided to organise a poster competition.

“Every child took part and I’m so pleased they were judged by the lollipop man Colin Cockett because they were all so good.

“We are really grateful to Sills and Betteridge Solicitors and Spinning Tops Nursery, who both have parents of children at the school working there, for sponsoring the posters.”

The posters were put up outside the school on Friday, much to the delight of the winning designers, 10 year-old Mayzi Mastin and Starr Zanelli, aged nine.

Mayzi said: “The accident made me feel nervous. My design is really colourful to stand out.

“Hopefully people will pay more attention now and not park there.”

Headteacher Caroline Wellsted said she was really proud of how the parents and children worked together to try to stop what had been a problem outside school.

She said: “It’s so nice when parents get involved like this and every child took part.

“We were very proud of them. What frustrates us is we have an arrangement with Tesco opposite so parents can park there at drop off and pick up time, so no-one needs to stop on the zig-zag lines anyway.”