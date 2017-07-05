Pupils learn about issues of bullying

Children at a Skegness school have been learning about issues surrounding bullying through a workshop and theatrical performance.

Key Stage Two pupils from The Richmond School took part in a Play in a Day workshop and watched a performance from Konflux Theatre in Education recently.

The whole experience is designed to support young people in recognising and dealing with bullying, both inside and outside of the school environment.

Konflux, who work with more than 1,000 UK schools every year, aim to tackle the issues of bullying through active participation in their interactive workshop and subsequent performance.

Anthony Koncsol, artistic diretor of Konflux, said: “Through our Play in a Day and Creative Learning workshops we engage with children and young people by providing information that they can absorb in an informative and hands on way.”

The school invited the theatre to meet with pupils to help promote positive relationships.

Ricki Danks, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “All of the children were completely engaged throughout the day.”