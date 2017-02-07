Pupils in Spilsby meet real heroes of 999 call

Pupils at a primary school in Spilsby are meeting the real life heroes of a 999 call in an effort to give them confidence should an emergency happen.

Representatives of the emergency services are at Spilsby Primary School today to promote the use of I.C.E (In Case of Emergency) cards.

Spilsby Primary School 999 Day. Photo: Rachel Jeffery ANL-170702-122334001

The event has been organised by local PCSO Mel Standbrook who explained: “We are running the 999 day to launch the children’s ICE cards over on the East Lindsey district after it was asked, ‘How many children know their personal details should they need to call the emergency services for a family member or themselves?’.

“The card is self-filling and goes by the telephone. The reason we have put it into Spilsby Primary Academy is because I was approached by the school to do a talk with other emergency services in line with their upcoming ‘superheroes’ topic which covers ‘real heroes’. It’s grown from there.

“Throughout the day the children will have talks with Fire, EMAS and Lincolnshire Police regarding their roles and responsibilities, vehicles and emergency devices.

“They will also take part in a CPR demonstration and a role play mini crime scene, which will find them thinking about fingerprints, DNA and evidence gathering.”

Andrew Clarke, headteacher at Spilsby Primary School, said: “999 day has provided a brilliant opportunity for the children to fully experience all that our amazing emergency services has to offer.

“Following reports in the national press of young children telephoning 999 and saving lives, the school took the chance to highlight this to our children through the I.C.E (in case of emergency) cards.

“As well as being part of our creative curriculum and different projects, the day also enabled us to continue to work alongside our community. A big thanks to everyone involved in the planning, organisation and running of today.”

Spilsby Primary School 999 Day. Photo: Rachel Jeffery ANL-170702-125433001