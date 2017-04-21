Pupils in Skegness get pizza action

Pupils at a Skegness school needed no encouragement to eat their dinners this week - they have been making their own pizzas.

One hundred and 50 pupils in Years 3 and 4 at the Richmond School have been taking part in a project called World Kitchen.

Chefs from Marios Italian restaurant in Skegness have been teaching pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness how to make their own pizzas. ANL-170421-084443001

Mario Cantelmi, the owner of Mario’s Italian restaurant in Skegness, pizza chef Neil Tompsett and chef Cono Robertazzi have been teaching the children how to make authentic Italian pizza.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “We believe in a wide curriculum and hope this initiative teaches pupils about the benefits of healthy eating, the importance of freshness of products and a love of cooking for their future.

“The teachers also held a blind food tasting event, with foods from around the world which enabled the pupils to experience tastes from around the world.

“Maybe the initiative will create some chefs of the future!”

Pupils have also been attending the FARM TO FORK events at TESCO in Skegness.

Joanne added: “We would like to thank Mario And Holly Cantelmi from MARIOS and also TESCO in Skegness.”