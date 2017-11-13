Pupils in Burgh le Marsh on road to fun and health

A school in Burgh le Marsh has been teaching pupils how to ride safely on the road so it becomes more fun and promotes good health.

Year six pupils from St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School took a Bikeabilty course run by Nigel Roylance and after an initial introduction in the classsroom were soon helmeted up and practicing maneuvers on Station Road and around Elm Crescent and Windmill Drive.

Pupils from St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School took a Bikeabilty course run by Nigel Roylance. ANL-171113-152528001

Teacher Elizabeth Millman said: “The course is teaching the children the basic, such as turning corners, signalling, looking behind and passing parked cars.

“The majority of children have bikes and we want to encourage them to ride because it’s a healthy activity.”

Headteacher David Hurdman said: “It’s all gone really well. The idea behind it is to increase pupils’ confidence on the road and their ability to ride safely.”

Mr Roylance said: “The children have worked very hard and learnt an aweful lot about cycling safely - mostly to keep looking. I’m very proud of them.”

Arran Spray, 10, said: “I’ve had my bike since last Christmas.

“I haven’t really been on the road often but I’ve really enjoyed doing this. I’m feeling much more confident now.”