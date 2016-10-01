Pupils in Alford hear from retired top cop

Youngsters at Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School (QEGS), in Alford, welcomed an “arresting” ex-pupil at their recent Speech Night.

Heather Roach, recently-retired deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police, was speaker for the event.

A spokesman for the school said: “Heather gave an inspirational speech emphasising the importance of working hard and pushing oneself outside your comfort zone.”

The event was a chance to celebrate the past year’s achievements, including the school’s best-ever A-level results – with 80 per cent of grades received being at A* to B.

Headteacher Angie Francis said: “It was wonderful to celebrate the amazing achievements of our students, both in terms of academic results and also areas such as music, art and sport.

“We look forward to welcoming potential students to the school at our Open Evening on Thursday, October 6.”