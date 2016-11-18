Pupils go potty for Pudsey in the Skegness area

Pupils in the Skegness area have ben going the extra mile to raise money for Children In Need.

Year 6 at The Richmond School had a fantastic morning going on a sponsored walk around Skegness and even getting interviewed live on air twice by Melvyn Prior from Radio Lincolnshire.

Year 6 of the Richmond School in Skegness during a sponsored walk for Children In Need in Skegness. ANL-161118-131919001

This was followed by a cake sale, which sold out.

Other year groups have also been busy dressing up and holding events.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “Staff and pupils of the school would like to say a big thank you to all the parents and family members who have helped.

Pudsey fever was also going strong at Spilsby Primary School. Pupils made a donation to Children in Need to go to school dressed in something spotty.

This follows a huge Skegness welcome for Pudsey when the One Show Rickshaw Challenge arrived at the resort on Tuesday night.

Hundred of families turned out at the finish line in Compass Gardens at teatime to see presenter Matt Baker and the team of six young riders who had set off from Hull at 5.30am arrive just in time for a live broadcast on BBC1’s One Show.

There 470-mile journey ends in London tonight, in time for the BBC Children in Need Appeal Show. To support the challenge, you can donate either £5 or £10 by text. To donate £5 text the TEAM to 70405 and for £10 text TEAM to 70410.

Send your Children in Need pictures to chrissie.redford@jpress.co.uk

