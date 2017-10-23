Pupils’ gift to Skegness food bank

The Richmond School in Skegness is helping needy families with its harvest festival donation.

Pupils donated food to The Storehouse, who operate a food bank in the town.

Debby Harland, restore co ordinator for the food bank, visited the school’s harvest festival service and said: “Last year we had 50 families referred to us as being vulnerable and in need, however this year we have had 130 families.

“I am absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the pupils and parents from this school. This is going to make a huge difference.”

During the service. headteacher Caroline Wellsted said: “We are thinking about the people in our town, who are less fortunate than us. We are incredibly lucky to have the food we need.”