Pupils from Spilsby are picture perfect on school trip

Pupils at a specialist school in Spilsby have amazed teachers with their work from a photographic adventure.

The students from Woodlands Academy - a specialist secondary school for pupils with BESD (behavioural, emotional and social difficulties) – have just returned from Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

A photograph taken by students at the Woodlands Academy in Spilsby. ANL-171210-150854001

They stayed at ‘The Sill’, which is a newly-constructed Youth Hostel.

While there they headed out onto the hills to capture the atmosphere of the rugged and beautiful landscapes of Northumberland.

The conditions were far from ideal for photographers, with bright sunshine and clear blue skies, but as they walked the wall, the conditions gradually improved.

Photography teacher, Laurie Reed, said, “The photography students continue to amaze me. Some of the photography is to such a high standard the photography department will be selling and promoting the pupils’ work.

A photograph taken by students at the Woodlands Academy in Spilsby. ANL-171210-150809001

“The trip

encouraged independence and a sense of personal responsibility which will enhance the pupils’ classroom learning, adding opportunities pupils may not otherwise have had.”

The trip will enhance their NCFE Level 1 photography portfolio along with learning how a professional landscape photographer works in the field.

A photograph taken by students at the Woodlands Academy in Spilsby. ANL-171210-150836001