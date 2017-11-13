Pupils from Skegness learn to be kind during anti-bullying week

A school in Skegness is aiming to be nicer as the nation celebrates anti-bullying week. Across the country are being encouraged to Be Kind in an effort to curb bullying. The Be Kind campaign – which aims to inspire kids to Speak Up, Stand Out and Be Kind - was launched by ITV’s This Morning Show. Children are being invited to visit their local Smiggle store in the East of England to pick up a FREE, limited edition Smiggle #BeKind wrist band, to show their support for the cause. As the nearest shop is in Lincoln, the Richmond School is running its own campaign to mark the week.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, said: “We are doing an odd socks day and I have also been reading a book called Wonder in the library .

Chiildren at the Richmond School in Skegness are taking part in a Be Kind campaign during anti-bullying week. ANL-171113-165705001

“Wonder is on in the cinema next month it is about a boy who has Treacher Collins syndrome! An amazing book that everyone should read.

“The hashtag for the book and film is CHOOSEKIND.

“As it is part of our ethos, I have been trying to instill that in the pupils. “Pupils are writing down their acts of kindness and getting certificates.”