Search

Pumpkinstein – the pumpkin that looks like Frankenstein’s monster!

Lincolnshire's Giant Pumpkin weigh off at Bell's Nursery. Retail manager at Bell's Outlet, Lisa Sulluvan with their Pumpkinstein.

Lincolnshire's Giant Pumpkin weigh off at Bell's Nursery. Retail manager at Bell's Outlet, Lisa Sulluvan with their Pumpkinstein.

0
Have your say

A Boston grower claims to be the first in the UK to have perfected a full face of Frankenstein’s monster on a pumpkin - better known as Pumpkinsteins.

Bell’s Nurseries, of Benington, unveiled the Halloween creation at a pumpkin weigh-off competition on Sunday.

The firm has spent three years developing the pumpkin, which was inspired by a grower in the USA where they sell for $150 each.

Skull versions of the face are currently for sale at the nursery.

Charlotte Aiken, from the nursery, said: “It has taken three years to get our commercial development of the Pumpkinstein to this point and it is amazing that we have achieved a full faced Pumpkinstein in this time.

“It was a real showstopper at our giant pumpkin weigh-off at the weekend and will be on show in our outlet for pick your own pumpkins throughout the weekends of October so come and take a look.”

Retail manager at Bell’s Outlet, Lisa Sulluvan is pictured with the full-face Pumpkinstein.

See this week’s paper, and keep an eye out online for pictures from the nursery’s weigh-off event at the weekend.