Pumpkinstein – the pumpkin that looks like Frankenstein’s monster!

A Boston grower claims to be the first in the UK to have perfected a full face of Frankenstein’s monster on a pumpkin - better known as Pumpkinsteins.

Bell’s Nurseries, of Benington, unveiled the Halloween creation at a pumpkin weigh-off competition on Sunday.

The firm has spent three years developing the pumpkin, which was inspired by a grower in the USA where they sell for $150 each.

Skull versions of the face are currently for sale at the nursery.

Charlotte Aiken, from the nursery, said: “It has taken three years to get our commercial development of the Pumpkinstein to this point and it is amazing that we have achieved a full faced Pumpkinstein in this time.

“It was a real showstopper at our giant pumpkin weigh-off at the weekend and will be on show in our outlet for pick your own pumpkins throughout the weekends of October so come and take a look.”

Retail manager at Bell’s Outlet, Lisa Sulluvan is pictured with the full-face Pumpkinstein.

