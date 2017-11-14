Pudsey set for the spotlight in Children in Need charity show in Skegness

A cast of hundreds of talented local people will be in the spotlight to raise money for Children in Need.

The Embassy Theatre Academy and Sue McGough Performing Arts are joining forces to celebrate good times in a community variety show, at the Embassy Theatre.

Proceeds of the evening will be donated to the registered charity “Children In Need”.

Producer Sue McGough said the audience can expect to be entertained by 13 different acts from dance schools, singers and choirs.

‘Pudsey Bear’ will open the show and the Embassy Theatre Academy will delight everyone with a Disney medley .

Sue McGough will also present a performance from the stage show Billy Elliott.

In addition to a wonderful evening of entertainment there will be information promoting local support services available to young people in need.

Skegness Ambassadors and the Jolly Fisherman are also going along to show their support.

There will be a raffle in the interval for prizes donated by local businesses.

Sue said: “The show is a terrific way to highlight local talent and bring the community together for a good cause.

“We hope it will be a success and will certainly do it again next year if it is.”

The Children In Need Variety Show starts at 7pm

