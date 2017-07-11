Pubs vow to support police in fight against drugs in Skegness

Licencees in Skegness have vowed to continue to support the police to free the coast from drugs.

At a recent meeting of Skegness PubWatch, backed Operation California in sending out a strong message to dealers that ‘drugs are not welcome’.

I am particularly proud that we often use all four strands of police volunteers. Insp Colin Haigh

The operation involves the use of itemiser machines and a passive drugs dog. The itemiser machines are used to swab customers as a condition of entry to venues and positive results often lead to a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

At the same time the passive drugs dog walks through venues in order to prevent and detect drug offences.

Insp Colin Haigh from the coast neighbourhood team said: “These operations require a committed multi-agency/multi department approach. The police work with colleagues from East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, PubWatch and licensees to ensure that our coastal resorts are safe places to visit.”

The local police team have also found the operations a great way of engaging with the public and offering reassurance.

Insp Haigh added: “The operations rely on specialist knowledge from a range of police departments, including colleagues from the police licensing department and the East Midlands Operational Support Service.

“I am particularly proud that we often use all four strands of police volunteers. Members of the independent advisory group also attend and provide valuable real time feedback to ensure we are acting in the publics best interests”.

Operation California has also utilised the services from the RAF police who use the operation as a training opportunity for their specialist drugs dogs.

Insp Haigh has committed to running the operations across the coast area during the summer in order to prevent and detect drug offences and public order offences and at the same time reassure the public.

