Pub owners call time and apply for flats

Owners of an empty pub and restaurant at Gunby have finally given up trying to make the business work and want to turn it into flats.

Mrs and Mrs S. Hall are applying for planning permission to convert the Gunby Inn into three apartments for holiday use.

East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee will tomorrow (Thursday) consider a report by Neil Dowlman Architecture which states the premises – which is in front of a small holiday park with static caravans and fishing lake – has not been run as a public house since 2015.

It continues: “Despite continually trying to sustain the existing public house business through various means, including the growth of the holiday park and fishing lakes to the rear, renovation of the public house, changing of opening times, menus and offers, cut backs in relation to staff and bills, leasing the public house to tenants and putting money into additional advertising, the Gunby Inn public house remains financially unviable.”

The plan, which is recommended for approval with conditions, includes parking for the apartments and shared use of the existing beer garden.

Existing manager’s accommodation would remain.

However, Orby Parish Council is objecting to the application.

Clerk Christine Newton explained: “The original planning permission for the caravan park was given to support the public house, therefore the public house should come back into full use as previously agreed by the planning department, and not converted into accommodation.

“Orby Parish Council would like to see this application called into committee.”

Neighbour Sylvia Burman has also objected.

She has raised concerns over the potential noise issues.