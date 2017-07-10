Pub in Skegness calls time after fight breaks out

A popular Skegness pub was closed on Saturday night following a violent incident.

Police say the manager at the Marine Boathouse in Lumley Road made the decision to close at 1am on Sunday morning following a report of fighting.

Officers attended the scene and a police spokesman said: “It was a voluntary closure by the manager.

“There were no offences reported and no arrests.”

The management’s decision to close comes after new conditions were put on the Marine’s licence by East Lindsey District Council licensing department following a violent incident where a man lost his eye in a glassing incident.