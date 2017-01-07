Protestors against cuts at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston to join peaceful protest

Protesters against cuts to services at Boston and Grantham hospitals are to stage a peaceful protest at a meeting of health bosses in the county.

Members of SOS Pilgrim Call to Action will join with those of Fighting for Grantham Hospital outside a high-level meeting at the New Life Conference Centre in Mareham Lane, Sleaford, on Wednesday, January 25.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 9am. Banners and placards are welcomed on saving health services, including Grantham A&E.

Hospital bosses, selected senior doctors and nurses, commissioners, GPs, selected councillors and MPs will be at the meeting – not open to the public – for a ‘final options appraisal’, according to campaigners.