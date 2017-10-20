PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Ingoldmells’ scariest house on market for £150,000

MANSION HOUSE, SEA LANE, INGOLDMELLS

PRICE: £150,000. SELLING AGENT: Bairstow Eves

A rare opportunity to acquire an American plantation style family mansion is being offered for sale by estate agents Bairstow Eves.

Mansion House, Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. Great property if you can stand the screams.... for the rides at Fantasy Island. ANL-171020-120730001

Untastefully decorated throughout in a style of ‘decaying splendor’, the family estate property comprises a hall, drawing room, kitchen, scullery, sewer and tower, cellar.

The property also includes a descending ‘lift’, and two exterior balconies providing lovely views of the graveyard.

It is currently owned by an aristocratic family of Transylvanian descent and is on the market with Bairstow Eves for £150,000.

Mansion House is holding viewings for visitors between October 21 and November 5 only!

Mr P.S. Ycho, the seller of the Mansion House, said: “We are delighted to welcome potential buyers to our estate and are looking forward to mEATing each and every BODY.

“I will be home to show people the extraordinarily bizarre aspects of our historical family home. I expect anyone who visits, will NEVER leave”

Edward Mellors, director of Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells said: “Mr. P.S. Ycho and his family own a wonderfully strange house next door to our Theme Park - Fantasy Island.

“There appears to have been many mishaps and miss fortunes there in the past for various people. We will watch with interest the amount of people who view the house, and do hope to see them again, as Fantasy Island becomes Fear Island this Halloween season.”

Vicky Wood, branch manager at Bairstow Eves Skegness, said: “The mansion is a great opportunity for fearless families and thrill-seekers to get together and enjoy the Halloween season.

“This might be the scariest property we’ve ever listed, so if you’re feeling brave, come and take a tour.”

(Listing for entertainment purposes only as part of Bairstow Eves Fear Island campaign and competition dated October 2017. This property is fictional and not on the market for sale).