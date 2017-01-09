Project takes Skegness pupils back in time

Pupils at the Richmond School in Skegness have been tapping into their inner cavemen by building caves in their classrooms.

Years 3 and 4 are studying the Stone Age and started the new term with three days filled with exciting activities. As well as building caves they made Stone Age jewellery and constructed mini Stonehenges and Stone Age shelters. In addition, the pupils learnt how to smash coal to make paint and then create authentic Stone Age authentic drawings. A drama workshop was also included. Altogether 150 pupils took part. The photograph shows Year 4 pupils and the cave constructed in Mr Nick Voce’s classroom.