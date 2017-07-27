Project sees young in Skegness bloom

A month-long project by a group of young people in Skegness has blossomed with the opening of a sensory gardem.

Members of the National Citizen Service raised funds to create the garden in the grounds of the Lincolnshire Regional College.

Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis opening the sensory garden at Skegness Regional College. ANL-170723-090748001

They had the opportunity to show off their work on Thursday at a closing ceremony at the college in Heath Road, in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of Skegness Coun Sid Dennis, parents and guests.

Fifteen teenagers aged between 15 and 17 took part in the project, including a five-day residential outward bound experience at PGL in Grantham, a five-day residential discovery opportunity at Nottingham University, and social action in the community, as well as a number of fundraising events.

Coun Dennis braved a heavy shower to cut the ribbon and declare the sensory garden open. He said: “It has been marvellous to see the enthusiasm of the young people. The garden is beautiful and has used recycling, which is my business.”

Dominic Hipkin Hipkin, learning services co-ordinator at the college, said: “The garden is fantastic.

“It’s really important for us to engage with the community and when people come and see the plaque saying who created the garden they will see this.”

Among those attending the ceremony was Anita Grace of Wainfleet, whose 16-year-old son Callum had taken part in the project.

She said: “I can see how being inviolved in this has brought him out. It’s been so good for him because it’s teamwork and has given him a work ethic.”

Callum said: “I’ve really enjoyed it and I think we’ve done a good job. If I hadn’t been doing this I’d probably have been on my Xbox but now I know there’s other things you can do.”

During the ceremony a cheque for £450.50 was presented to charity Alive and Kicking, who take the disabled on trips out.

Team leader Clare Toogood said: “These amazing young people have achieved so much over and we have watched them grow in confidence.”