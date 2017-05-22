Private beach owners in Ingoldmells celebrate after achieving Blue Flag for first time

Owners of a private beach in Ingoldmells are celebrating today after achieving Blue Flag status for the first time.

The beach, owned by Bibby’s bar, joins three other East Lindsey District Council beaches along the coast – including Skegness – which have once again retained the prestigious award.

Skegness beach has retained its Blue Flag status for clean beaches. ANL-170522-095634001

Bibby’s beach is managed by the Bibby brothers. Bradley Bibby said: “At Bibby’s Beach Bar we know our customers want to relax on a clean, safe beach.

“That’s why we are so delighted to have the Blue Flag so all our visitors know they are coming to one of the world’s best beaches.”

The Blue Flag Award for water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

This year, the international Blue Flag Award Scheme marks its 30th anniversary. In 1987 12 English beaches achieved their Blue Flag, in the 30 years since, this has soared to 68 beaches.

Central Beach Skegness, Central Beach Mablethorpe and Central Beach Sutton on Sea are the East Lindsey District Council beaches that have retained the award. Mike Harrison: the Council’s Environmental Health Manager said: “Achieving Blue Flag status isn’t easy and we are delighted to have retained the Blue Flags giving local people and visitors the confidence to know that our beaches are well maintained.

“Every morning throughout the summer season the main beaches are mechanically raked to ensure they are litter free for the coming day, with teams working hard throughout the day to maintain the standard.

“A clean beach is integral to our summer-time economy, drawing huge numbers of visitors to the East Coast every year, supporting our local businesses and helping to maintain and create jobs for local people.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: “It is great news for holiday-makers, overseas visitors and businesses that rely on coastal tourism that we have been able to award so many flags this year.

“The success of our beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards are a real testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers to local people and businesses.

“When you enjoy a day on the beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”