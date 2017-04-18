Princess Royal to visit light railway and leisure park in Skegness

The Princess Royal is to pay a special visit to Skegness to see how holiday camps and parks are changing.

Her Royal Highness will visit the Skegness Water Leisure Park and the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway on Tuesday and view the historic railway’s work within the park to conserve the heritage of England’s narrow gauge railways.

The Princess Royal at the Derbyshire Children's Holiday Centre in Skegness last year. She is to visit the Skegness Water Leisure Park and the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway on Tuesday, April 25. ANL-170418-153611001

It’s now 70 years since brothers Doug, Brian, Ken and Ron Ellis formed a building company in the Lincolnshire resort of Skegness: Ellis Brothers (Contractors) Ltd. That company has now grown to include the award-winning Skegness Water Leisure Park in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells; the Greenacres Caravan, Camp Site and Restaurant in Bolton Lane, also in Ingoldmells; and other sites and interests in Lincolnshire.

After visiting the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway, The Princess Royal is to pay a special visit to Skegness to see how holiday camps and parks are changing. She will then have a private tour of new developments and facilities in the Skegness Water Leisure Park and what they offer the increasing number of holidaymakers and tourists visiting the Lincolnshire Coast.

The Princess will then be asked to unveil a formal plaque in the Park’s new Reception Building and to meet some of the staff who keep one of the area’s largest holiday parks functioning.

Ellis Brothers’ Chief Executive Officer, John Chappell – who is also spokesman for the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway – said: “We feel extremely honoured that HRH The Princess Royal is choosing to visit us this year, not only for the staff and customers of Skegness Water Leisure Park, of which we are so proud, but also, when Doug, Brian, Ken and Ron Ellis formed a local building company 70 years ago, one of the last things that they would ever have envisaged would be a Royal visit.

Few could have imagined when the Railway first relocated to the Water Leisure Park, that the historical significance of its collection would be recognised with a visit by The Princess Royal. Ellis Brothers’ Chief Executive Officer John Chappell

“The current managing director, Fred Ellis; the Ellis family, including Director, Ian Ellis and myself, feel extremely privileged that our efforts have been recognised by The Princess Royal and we hope that future generations will continue our efforts to make the centenary.”

The Railway has a unique collection of English narrow gauge railway vehicles, many of which (together with the rails) were used in the trench railways of World War One, taking troops and munitions to the front line. The collection includes what is believed to be the last surviving Railway Ambulance Van in Britain – the Great War's equivalent of a battlefield helicopter, used for transporting the wounded for medical attention.

Her Royal Highness will meet the volunteers who are restoring to working order once-neglected locomotives, wagons and carriages at their recently extended Walls Lane station, close to the Water Leisure Park’s new reception facilities and the Skegness Aerodrome. The vehicles shown to The Princess will include a “Class D” bogie wagon built in Lincoln by Clayton and Shuttleworth, for the War Department, in 1917, which has been transformed with the help of a £43,000 grant from “The People’s Millions” National Lottery fund.

John Chappell, said: “We are looking forward to showing Her Royal Highness what we have achieved, with just a handful of dedicated volunteers. Some of them have devoted much of their spare time for more than 50 years to the Railway. We hope it will encourage others to join us”.

He added: “Few could have imagined when the Railway first relocated to the Water Leisure Park, that the historical significance of its collection would be recognised with a visit by The Princess Royal. We are all looking forward to showing what has been achieved and telling Her Royal Highness of our ambitions for the future”.