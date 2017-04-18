Princess Royal heading for leisure park in Skegness

Plans are well-underway to welcome the Princess Royal to a Skegness leisure park later today.

Her Royal Highness was due visit the Skegness Water Leisure Park and the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway last April during a tour of the county, when she visited the Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre in Skegness to mark its 125th anniversary, That visit was postponed at the last minute but it hasn’t dampened the owners’ excitement at the Princess’ interest in coming back to explore how holiday centres have changed over the years.

It’s now 70 years since brothers Doug, Brian, Ken and Ron Ellis formed a building company in the Lincolnshire resort of Skegness: Ellis Brothers (Contractors) Ltd. That company has now grown to include the award-winning Skegness Water Leisure Park in Walls Lane, Ingoldmells; the Greenacres Caravan, Camp Site and Restaurant in Bolton Lane, also in Ingoldmells; and other sites and interests in Lincolnshire.

Her Royal Highness will visit the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway meeting some of the volunteers and then be given a private tour of new developments and facilities in the Skegness Water Leisure Park. While there she will unveil a formal plaque in the park’s new Reception Building and meet some of the staff.

Ellis Brothers’ Chief Executive Officer, John Chappell – who is also spokesman for the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway – said: ““Few could have imagined when the railway first relocated to the Water Leisure Park, that the historical significance of its collection would be recognised with a visit by the Princess Royal.”