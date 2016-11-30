Prepare for a ‘cracking’ day at Franklin Hall

The Rotary Club of Spilsby is set to host its next Spilsby Cracker Day this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, from 10am to 4pm at Franklin Hall, in Spilsby.

There will be festive choirs, arts and crafts, Santa’s grotto and refreshments will be provided.

Youngsters should aim to visit Santa before 2.30pm, as December is a very busy time and he cannot stay for long.

The event will have fun for the whole family so is not to be missed.

Spilsby Cracker Day has no admission fee, but any proceeds from the cracker day will be donated to charity.