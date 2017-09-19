Pram push in Skegness makes £1.5k for charity

More than £1,500 was raised for charity as teams took part in a pram-based fundraiser, stretched over five miles and 26 pubs.

The event was organised by Claire and Simon Claxton, 38 and 34 respectively, of The Highwayman Inn, in Queens Road.

Pram Push and fun day at Highwayman pub. Flintstones pram team.

It saw about 30 people pushing non-power assisted prams made from scratch, with some teams using a wheelchair and trolley to form the base of their pram.

Claire and Simon’s pram took about two months to make, with their team using an old oil can as a base.

Prams were pushed on a route of about five miles, with teams stopping for a well-deserved drink and to collect donations at the 26 pubs on the circuit.

Once teams returned to The Highwayman Inn, they enjoyed a raffle, disco and more.

Pram Push and fun day at Highwayman pub. L-R Jasmine Parker 9, Claire Claxton -m landlady, Ashleigh Froud 15 and Destinee Armstrong 12.

This is the first time that Claire and Simon have organised a pram push event.

The couple were inspired by a friend who mentioned he had taken part in a similar event.

The pram push raised £1,507.34 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, a dedicated helicopter emergency medical service.

An additional £98 raised will be going to the British Liver Trust, which provides information and support for those affected by liver disease.

Pram Push and fun day at Highwayman pub. L-R Jackie Johnson and Carol Hall raising money for Donkey Sanctury.

Due to its success, Claire and Simon are hoping to make it an annual event.

Claire said: “It was a really good day. It brought the community together.”