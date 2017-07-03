‘Potentially harmful’: Public warned to stay out of Skegness boating lake

Warnings have gone up around Skegness boating lake a week after residents kicked up a stink about the state of the water.

A number of signs have today been put up by East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) warning people not to enter or allow animals in the water as it is ‘potentially harmful’.

East Lindsey District Council says it is taking steps to reduce the amount of algae in a Skegness boating lake. ANL-170627-113743001

It’s just over a week since images of green algae making the lake look like a ‘pea soup’ were posted on social media by the man who spends most of his time promoting the resort – Tony Tye, chairman of the Skegness Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Mr Tye said he had used social media because he was tired of complaining about the ‘smelly, disgusting water’ to East Lindsey District Council and getting nowhere.

But his comments did not win the support of everyone. He said: “I posted the images to get a reaction because I’ve found talking to the ‘relevant authority’ a total waste of my time.

”There were a lot of people who said I shouldn’t have done it because I’m supposed to be promoting Skegness, but here we are a week later and the boating lake has been closed.”

Last week Scott Ashdown, East Lindsey District Council’s Building Surveyor, told the Standard: “The council is closely monitoring the boating lake in Skegness and has already taken steps to try and reduce the build-up of algae, which has been caused by the recent hot weather.

“The Environment Agency is visiting the site to take water samples and the council will take advice on the appropriate course of action following the results of the testing.”

The Standard has asked East Lindsey District Council for a response and will update the story when we get it.

