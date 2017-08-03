Shock as town’s Mayor resigns

The Mayor of Burgh-le-Marsh has resigned after only weeks in office following what he described as “an unpleasant episode”.

Coun Dave Fenton took over the role of Mayor and chairman of the town council in May, replacing Coun Neil Cooper, who was voted back in office last Tuesday.

In a statement to the Standard, Mr Fenton said: “I apologise to Burgh Le Marsh town residents for resigning my post as Mayor and chairman of the council.

“Although my efforts and achievements have been welcomed by the residents, there was an unpleasant episode within the council which was reported to the Monitoring Officer and caused me to defend myself against a code of conduct investigation and Lincolnshire Police. Suffice to say no action was taken.

“I was left with a choice of continuing my service to the town or to gracefully resign.

“I chose the latter as team work is all about working happily together and encouraging one another for progress and achievement.

“I continue my service to the community outside council activities and I am hopeful that all the residents of Burgh le Marsh will understand why I have made this decision.”

A semi-retired business consultant and internet marketer, Mr Fenton is a black belt karate instructor and exercise -to-music teacher.

He became a Community Award Winner in 2006 and just last month initiated a clean-up Burgh le Marsh ready for a visit from East Midlands in Bloom judges.As deputy Mayor he tried to resurrect the Burgh Carnival, which would have been a held a week ago, but unfortunately couldn’t get enough support.

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said: “The Monitoring Officer was not involved in the resignation of the Mayor of Burgh le Marsh.

“The Monitoring Officer did engage in informal discussions with Coun Fenton (as he does regularly with many members of town and parish councils across the district) aimed at promoting good governance and standards of conduct at the Town Council.

“Those discussions reached a successful conclusion and his resignation is not a result of that process.

“As a general point, the Monitoring Officer continues to be hugely impressed by the hard work and dedication of town and parish councillors across our district, who give of their time and expertise freely to represent local people and serve our communities in these most challenging of times.”

Coun Cooper added: “I wish to thank Mr Fenton for the work he has done for Burgh le Marsh and wish him every success in the future.