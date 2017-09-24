New £2million housing development opens in Skegness

A new £2 million affordable housing development with holiday apartment has just opened in Skegness.

Chapman Court, situated on Scarborough Avenue, features 17 affordable retirement apartments and a holiday home for older people.

Lincolnshire-based housing provider LACE Housing officially opened the site last week.

The development replaces the former Sea Breezes Residential Care Home which had been derelict for two years. It is named in memory of the late Ron Chapman - who was an experienced lifeboat crew member, serving Skegness RNLI for 39 years. The RNLI is LACE Housing’s chosen charity for the year.

Members of Ron’s family attended the opening, during which guests had the opportunity to view retirement accommodation.

Ray Chapman, Ron’s son, said: “It’s a massive honour to have our family name attached to this development and to have so many of the Skegness lifeboat team in attendance today. Working on the lifeboat was the biggest part of dad’s life, I just wish he could have seen this, it makes me so proud.”

Situated close to the seafront and within easy reach of a wide range of local amenities, the accommodation is in an ideal location for residents and holidaymakers alike to access the historic seaside town.

Designed with comfort in mind, the self-contained holiday apartment includes the following: fully furnished lounge; fully fitted kitchen with electric oven, hob, fridge freezer and washing machine; shower, wash basin and WC; secure door entry system; television and central heating.

As part of the unveiling, Chief Executive of LACE Housing Nick Chambers welcomed more than 70 visitors to the site as well as representatives from funders East Lindsey District Council, the Homes and Communities Agency and the Herbert William Sollitt Memorial Trust.

David Dexter, Vice Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which provided a grant to help fund the new development, said: “I was very pleased to be able to join LACE Housing in celebrating the opening of this development.

“The grant was part of our Unlocking Rural Housing programme, which we developed because we recognise the importance of housing to the local economy, and the contribution which housing makes to growth.”

The design and construction of the new premises was carried out by Lincolnshire construction company Lindum. Lindum has worked in partnership with LACE Housing on other projects and has gained a detailed understanding of its residents’ specific requirements. Using this knowledge and experience has enabled Lindum to deliver this quality, bespoke accommodation designed to meet the needs of older people.

Simon Gregory, Managing Director of Lindum Construction, added: “We are delighted to have played a major role in the team responsible for the creation of this purpose-built accommodation which will be enjoyed by its new residents for years to come and has also made a lasting improvement to the area.

“We are also pleased to have used many local trades people, subcontractors and suppliers during the construction work which also benefits the local economy.”

Nick said: “Not only is this new scheme innovative, but it was made possible by a unique collaboration of interested parties and I’m delighted to have been able to incorporate our first ever holiday apartment within it.

“We recognised a need for holiday accommodation along the east coast following a consultation with our residents, many of whom have fond memories of daytrips and family holidays to Skegness.

“We have already welcomed our first guest and have received several bookings so it is already proving popular among Lincolnshire residents looking for a seaside retreat.

“Good housing promotes good health and wellbeing, and we would like to thank the people of Skegness, who have taken to this project wholeheartedly.”