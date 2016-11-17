Grants of £4k-plus for shops

Two businesses in the Skegness area have re-vamped their shop fronts thanks to grants totalling more than £4,000 from East Lindsey District Council.

People First Mobility, in Lumley Square, Skegness, and Rags to Richers, in High Steet, Wainfleet, are among the latest companies to benefit from the district council’s shop fronts grant scheme.

Natalie Kaye (left) and Caroline Smyth, of Rags to Richers.

The authority launched the scheme last December, with a view to increasing footfall on the high street and, in turn, improving the area’s economy.

It offered up to £3,000 towards the cost of shop front improvements.

At People First Mobility, a £3,000 grant has helped towards the full replacement of the shop’s canopy and the installation of new doors and new signs.

The work was carried out at the business over about two months this summer.

Owner Karen Sheppard spoke of the difference the improvements have made to the business and to the town, with the shop being among the first visitors see after leaving Skegness Railway Station.

She said: “It’s made a massive difference because it’s smartened the front of the shop up and the presence it has given to us.

“It attracts the attention more and also gives a better image for people coming in to Skegness.”

At Rags to Richers, a grant of £1,413.45 has helped towards the cost of a full external re-paint, a new canopy, and a new hand-painted shop sign.

The work has recently been completed.

Caroline Smyth, assistant to owner Natalie Kaye, said the new look has proved to be a hit with customers.

“Everyone has loved it,” she said.

“It’s in keeping with the old look of the town, it’s very fetching.”

She added: “We are very happy with it, definitely. It’s beautiful.”

In total, the Shop Front Grant Scheme helped 24 businesses and awarded £45,203.55 across the district.

Portfolio holder for market towns and rural economy at East Lindsey District Council, Coun Adam Grist, said: “It’s great to see how the Shop Front Grant Scheme has helped to improve the appearance of shops across East Lindsey. The improvements these businesses have made with the council’s help will ensure our towns remain vibrant and attractive places to visit and shop supporting the area’s economy.”

Others to have received funds recently are Stephen J Hewitt Optometrists, in Louth, (£1,437), and Damselfly Living, in Louth, (£1,611.83).

The scheme is now closed.